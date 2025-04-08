Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,302 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,513 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,523,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

