Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

