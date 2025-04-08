Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.