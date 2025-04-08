Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

