Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDEC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 502,842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

