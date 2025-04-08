Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 703 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.31.

LULU opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

