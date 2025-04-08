Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,839 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

