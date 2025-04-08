Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 2,998 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $964.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

