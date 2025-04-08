Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waterstone Financial

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

In related news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $30,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,273.28. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $38,715.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,922.76. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $929,283. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.