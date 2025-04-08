Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $507.10 and last traded at $471.06. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.71.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.65.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.