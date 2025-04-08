Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.48, but opened at $181.60. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $188.74, with a volume of 236,047 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

