WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.550 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.25-$5.55 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

