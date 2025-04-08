WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. WD-40 also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.25-$5.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a one year low of $211.03 and a one year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

