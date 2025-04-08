Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,557,000 after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,498,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

