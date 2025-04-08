Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $544,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PWR opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

