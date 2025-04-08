Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

