Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PH opened at $531.20 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

