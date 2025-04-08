Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,888,697.48. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

