Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

