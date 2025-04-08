Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.46%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.