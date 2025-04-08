Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

