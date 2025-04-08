Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 478 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,243.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after buying an additional 198,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

