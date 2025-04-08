Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,423 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

