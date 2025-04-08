Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.90 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,524 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.13% of Xometry worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,796,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 288,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,091.01. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $192,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,304.90. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,256 shares of company stock worth $2,075,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

