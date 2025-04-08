Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.78% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,382,000 after acquiring an additional 773,035 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $8,066,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 759.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 294,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,983.84. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,750. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

