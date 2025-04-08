Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,549 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.43% of QCR worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

