Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 266,280 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,280 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of Aegon worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,397,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 47,962 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $3,394,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aegon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.