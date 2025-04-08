Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,883 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $29,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

