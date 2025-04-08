Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.19% of Hillman Solutions worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.