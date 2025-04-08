Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $386.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $538.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.28. 10,771,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,434. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 26,980.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,780,000 after purchasing an additional 490,232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AppLovin by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AppLovin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

