Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $106.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SF. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 1,596,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,727. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

