Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $156.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

ARES stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 454.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 17,661.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

