Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $148.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 3,091,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,729. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

