Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,413,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 319.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413,164 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $88,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.