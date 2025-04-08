Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.51% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $103,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

UCON opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

