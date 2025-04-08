Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $110,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

