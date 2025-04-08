Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84.38 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $84,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock worth $5,148,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

