Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $88.30 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Packaging Co. of America worth $88,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.