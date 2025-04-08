Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 132,735 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $106,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

