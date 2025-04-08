Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.28% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $98,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

