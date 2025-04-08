Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 73,156 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

