Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 73,156 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
