Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 389.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

