Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)'s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. 461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Whitbread Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

