Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724,235.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

