Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 107380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $799.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

