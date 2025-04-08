WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 71,118 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $40.81.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 905,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 571,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 465,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

