World Investment Advisors Buys 8,851 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.