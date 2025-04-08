World Investment Advisors Has $553,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

