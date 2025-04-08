World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,436 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

LNG stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.58.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

