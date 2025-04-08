World Investment Advisors Purchases 773 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $150,668,000.

SAP opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

